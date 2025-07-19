FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Health’s IT security director appeared in bond court on Saturday after being arrested for possession of child porn.

Authorities said they found thousands of files depicting possible child sex abuse while searching 41-year-old Kevin Kull’s hard drives and cellphone.

According to the arrest report, a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to Kull’s home where a woman who was preparing the house for sale found two SD cards, two hard drives and a cellphone that allegedly contained thousands of pictures and videos depicting child sex abuse material.

Kull was taken into custody on Friday.

Broward Health released a statement following his arrest, announcing his suspension:

“We are aware of and appalled by the allegations made against Mr. Kull. Due to the nature of the pending charges, we have taken immediate action by suspending Mr. Kull’s employment and are fully cooperating with law enforcement. The alleged behavior is abhorrent and in direct conflict with our values. We are mindful of the individuals and families who may be impacted by this deeply troubling situation and offer our sincere support to any who might be affected.”

Kull faces 10 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of computer pornography.

