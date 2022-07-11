DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Health is trying to fill a desperate need for nurses.

The health care system hosted its first-ever job fair specifically meant to recruit nurses.

The goal was to hire 400 qualified employees on the spot.

“We have representation from every nursing specialty there is from med surge, critical care, labor and delivery, ER, OR. I’m just really excited to have nurses come today,” said executive director of talent acquisition for Broward Health, Deven Silverman.

Broward Health is offering pensions and signing bonuses.

If you weren’t able to make it out Monday, it’s not too late.

