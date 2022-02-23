FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Health hospitals are getting back to normal.

Earlier this week, officials said the hospitals will be returning to a “code green” visitation policy, only restricting visiting patients that are COVID-positive.

“I think it’ll be a welcomed change. Just having somebody there that you can talk to without having to go through the telemedicine that we’ve gone through, or trying to find people on the phone, I think it’ll be a welcomed environment,” said Broward Health Chief Medical Office Dr. Joshua Lenchus.

Broward Health encourages using video calls whenever possible.

Visitors will be required to wear a mask when entering the hospital.

The new protocol went into effect Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.