Broward Health honors 2 women who became loved ones’ caregivers after family deaths

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Health honored two special women who became loved ones’ caregivers following tragedies in their families.

Sherri Lewis and Mirna Lopez, both clients of Broward Health’s Kinship Cares Initiative, were the honorees at a food distribution held in Wilton Manors, Saturday.

Lewis became a mother at age 53 when she became the caregiver of her 15-year-old niece following the death of her sister in August of last year.

Lopez became the caregiver to her infant granddaughter after her daughter was killed in a murder-suicide back in June.

“Once you lose a family member, you feel like the whole world is shut down. Your mind goes blank, meaning that you don’t know what to do,” said Lopez, “so, in this case, they reached out to me, and from that day on, I’ve been having the services.”

The Kinship Cares Initiative helps people who have lost a family member and are caring for their relatives’ children.

