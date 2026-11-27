HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - As parts of Broward continued to slowly dry following another torrential downpour, exhausted residents had to spend their Thanksgiving cleaning up from the mess.

It’s not how anyone in Hollywood imagined they’d be spending their Thanksgiving, cleaning up after another round of intense flooding that struck the day before.

“Of course not, next month, it will be a year since we bought the house and I was making it real pretty for Thanksgiving,” said resident Odalys Planas in Spanish.

After several inches of rain fell on Planas’ neighborhood, her home is left with extensive water damage.

She told 7News about four inches of water breached her home, with floodwaters outside reaching even higher.

In the aftermath, they lost three cars, had to rip up their artificial grass and were trying to dry out rugs in an attempt to salvage what they could.

Crews were out in the area with water pumps, working to drain flooded roadways.

Water has slowly started to recede but some streets around Fort Lauderdale remain swamped.

Residents there are just fed up.

“I’m just tired of all the flooding, I’m tired of all the water, I’m tired of all the frustration. As a community, we have to fight together, because something has to be done. This is ridiculous,” said resident Syreeta Coakle.

In the city’s Melrose Park neighborhood, Coakle’s sentiments resonate intensely.

In a mere matter of weeks, Melrose Park has been subjected to near-constant flooding, leaving many of its residents stranded and picking up the pieces for days on end.

“It’s enough of us suffering this Thanksgiving, it’s not just me, it’s my neighbors, and I feel bad for all my neighbors,” said Coakle.

Traumatized by the sheer amount of water, Coakle woke up on Thanksgiving feeling on edge about another round of rain.

“I got up at 3:30 a.m. worried because, was the water was going to be in my house again,” said Coakle.

On top of that stress, she feared Thanksgiving just wasn’t in the cards for her family at all this year.

“And my son is coming from Georgia and he’s like, ‘Mom, are we going to be able to get into your house?’ And I’m like, ‘Right now, no,'” said Coakle.

Fortunately, conditions in her neighborhood improved and her family was able to salvage the holiday.

While it didn’t look anything like they originally planned, Coakle was just relieved to have a moment to cherish with her family and take her mind off the flooding.

“At the last minute, they did pump the water down so we were able to put something together and the family came together for Thanksgiving. With everything going on in Melrose, it’s a blessing,” said Coakle.

Back in Hollywood, residents are pleading for significant efforts to address the flooding they’ve had to struggle through.

The city has said it’s investing $1.5 billion into its stormwater master plans, with improvements expected to be made over the next several years.

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