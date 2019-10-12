Broward first responders honored as part of International Day of the Girl

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County paid tribute to two women in uniform as part of its International Day of the Girl celebration.

While the actual day was Friday, the county partnered with God’s Gift, Inc. for a big event at Delevoe Park in Fort Lauderdale, Saturday.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Chief Rhonda Kerr and Broward Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Col. Nichole Anderson were two of many women honored with the One Powerful Girl award.

The festivities gave a chance to girls of all backgrounds to celebrated their uniqueness and confidence.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.