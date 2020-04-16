Broward firefighters collaborate with Feeding South Florida to donate food to needy families

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Some of South Florida’s finest are feeding a need in their community.

The Broward County Professional Firefighters and Paramedics donated about 400 cases of food to Feeding South Florida.

Rescue crews and the union president safely delivered the food Thursday morning, all in an effort to help feed those in need.

“Feeding South Florida has been helping since the COVID-19 pandemic, and we definitely got together as an executive-formed group and decided that this was the organization we were gonna go ahead and partner with,” said a rescue crew member.

“After they’re doing everything they’re doing out in the community, they still have time to come out and donate the couple palates of meat so that we can make sure to put food on the table for those families who are struggling,” Feeding South Florida president Paco Veléz said.

The group said this is out of their normal emergency duties, but they saw the need and wanted to step in and help out.

