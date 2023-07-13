FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Education Foundation kicked off its annual back-to-school drive.

The nonprofit on Thursday began offering supplies to teachers from Broward County Public Schools free of charge.

Teachers can stop by the center, located in Pompano Beach, twice a year to pick up what their students need.

“Right now there are about 200,000 kids in Broward County Schools that are at the poverty level, so their parents are deciding, ‘Do I put food on the table, or do I buy school supplies?'” Broward Education Foundation CEO Shea Ciriago. “So this allows the teachers to come in and shop to give those students what they need to be successful.”

This year, businesses can choose to adopt a school in order to provide every child on that campus a backpack full of supplies.

The school supplies needed most include:

Backpacks

Composition books (black)

Crayons

Erasers (pink rectangular)

Folders (2 pockets)

Glue

Glue sticks

Hand sanitizer (individual)

Highlighters

Hole punchers (single)

Index cards (3″x5″)

Markers

Notebook paper (3-hole)

Pencil pouches

Pencil sharpeners

Pencils (#2 with erasers)

Pencils (mechanical)

Pens (black and blue ink)

Rulers

Scissors (children’s)

Spiral notebooks (wide-ruled)

Tape (clear)



The foundation is collecting donations until Aug. 25. For more information, click here.

