TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Deputy Sheriffs Association has responded to the suspensions of seven Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies in the aftermath of a chaotic chain of events that left three people dead in Tamarac, including a mother who had repeatedly called for help.

Speaking at a news conference held Wednesday, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said some of these suspensions will lead to terminations.

“There will be people that will lose their job over this. We fell short on this one,” he said.

Tony said his department let 34-year-old Mary Jingles down, and had these law enforcement officers done their jobs, she might still be alive.

“It is inexcusable that individuals failed to perform their job. It’s just [expletive] work by other officers,” he said.

On Thursday, Broward Deputy Sheriffs Association Vice President Dan Rakofsky released a statement that reads:

“The Broward Deputy Sheriffs Association supports each deputy and sergeant who is under investigation, and we will continue to provide legal representation and assistance as needed to our members.”

Investigators said Mary was in the process of divorcing her husband, Nathan Jingles. She had restraining orders against him and called BSO numerous times over the past year to tell them she was in danger.

Sunday morning, investigators said, Nathan came to his wife’s home in Tamarac and shot and killed her father, 64-year-old David Ponzer, while he sipped his coffee in the back patio.

Detectives said Nathan, 43, chased down Mary before he shot and killed her 36-year-old Andrew Ferrin, a neighbor who was trying to help.

He did it all, BSO said, in front of his 4-year-old daughter Seraphine, whom he is accused of kidnapping, taking her to a nearby Walmart where he was arrested and the child was rescued.

When asked what happened in the house, detectives said, Seraphine “replied her father told her grandfather ‘bye bye.'”

Mary’s uncle, Frank Ponzer, later spoke with 7News about the triple shooting. He did not mince words about the suspect.

“He’s a psychopath creep, throught he was above the law,” he said.

Ponzer said Nathan had left a “kill bag” inside her home.

“ZIP ties, handcuffs, everything. He was stalking her to kill her and had a plan to kill her,” said Ponzer. “When he revealed that to the police department, they did nothing!”

In one court filing, Mary may have even predicted her own death. She told a judge:

“I am fearful for my life, and I think it is imminent that he will attempt to murder me. He has already taken steps to prepare to murder me, but is waiting for the opportune time.”

A lieutenant, two sergeants and four deputies have been suspended and are under investigation. Authorities said one of them may have spotted Nathan and Seraphine after the massacre walking down the street and did not approach them.

Nathan faces three counts of murder, as well as two counts of armed burglary, one count of child abuse, child neglect and kidnapping.

Thursday evening, detectives were still inside Mary’s house investigating,

A candlelight memorial for the victims has been scheduled for Sunday in this Tamarac neighborhood.

