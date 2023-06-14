FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search for Broward County’s next superintendent is reaching its climax as three highly qualified candidates enter the final phase of the selection process.

Dr. Sito Narcisse, currently serving as the superintendent for East Baton Rouge Parish, Dr. Peter Licata, the regional superintendent for Palm Beach County, and Mr. Luis Solano, the deputy superintendent for Detroit’s School District, have emerged as the leading contenders for the coveted position.

Each finalist will undergo a rigorous individual interview lasting 60 minutes, where they will have the opportunity to showcase their qualifications, leadership skills, and vision for the future of Broward County’s education system.

Following the initial interviews, the community will play a pivotal role in the selection process, as they will be granted the unique opportunity to individually interview each finalist for an extended period of 90 minutes.

The Broward County School Board, in collaboration with community representatives, has meticulously designed this comprehensive evaluation system to identify the candidate who aligns best with the needs and aspirations of Broward County’s diverse student population.

