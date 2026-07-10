FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly three dozen students in Broward County learned a lesson in the law as they took a big step toward a career in the criminal justice system.

Students took over a courtroom as the Broward County’s Public Defender’s Office hosted 35 high school students for a two-week internship for its annual Summer Justice Internship Program.

“We expose them to every different segments of this criminal justice system, so that way they can determine what they want to be,” said Training Division Chief Assistant Public Defender, John James.

The program is highly competitive and gives students a firsthand experience into careers in the criminal justice system, while fostering leadership, civic engagement and professional development.

“The hope is really to inspire, it’s to inspire children to do the right thing, inspire children to be productive citizens of society, right, and to inspire them to see that they can do anything they want to,” said James.

Among over 160 applicants in 2026, only 35 South Florida students were selected to participate in the program.

“I’ve enjoyed my experience a lot. I feel like it’s really put me out in the open, especially a lot of the courtrooms and hearing all the judges speak. I feel it’s a good experience,” said student Amanda Chen.

Participants gain valuable insight into the roles of attorneys, law enforcement officers, forensic scientists and medical examiners.

Students also visited the Broward County Crime Lab, toured the main jail and engaged with leaders from various sectors of the justice system and local government.

“Besides becoming better people, you’ll be better people, you’ll be better attorneys, you’ve got to be involved in your community and outside your bubble,” said a speaker.

The internship’s goal is to give the next generation of leaders a deeper understanding of the justice system and its impact on the community.

“It’s good see young adults take an active role early in their life to try to make the decision as to what they want to do later on,” said James. “I think it’s extremely iumportant for children to be exposed to the things they want to do.”

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