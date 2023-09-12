LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lauderhill woman hit the jackpot when she won $1 million from a scratch-off ticket.

Angelic Cokely, 43, claimed her prize from the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR Scratch-Off game at the Florida Lottery’s Miami District Office, the Florida Lottery said in a news release. Cokely opted to receive her prize as a lump-sum payment, amounting to $640,000.00.

Cokely’s winning ticket was purchased at a Publix, located at 5855 West Oakland Park Boulevard in Lauderhill. The retailer is set to receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $50 Scratch-Off game, $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR, was launched in February, featuring two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes each worth $1 million. The game boasts a staggering total of over $1.6 billion in cash prizes, with overall odds of winning at 1-in-4.50.

According to the Florida Lottery, Scratch-Off games accounted for approximately 77 percent of ticket sales in 2021-2022. Since inception, Scratch-Off games have generated more than $17.06 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

