FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County woman hit the jackpot when she won $1 million from a scratch-off ticket.

Litoria Ellis, 25, of Oakland Park, claimed a $1 million top prize from the FLORIDA 50X THE CASH Holiday Edition Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,000.00.

Ellis purchased her winning ticket from Super Stop, located at 1801 Northeast 45th Street in Ft. Lauderdale.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Earlier this year, Super Stop sold two winning million dollar tickets in less than a month.

The $5 game launched in October 2022 and features more than $101 million in cash prizes, including four top prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.78.

According to the Florida Lottery, Scratch-Off games accounted for approximately 77 percent of ticket sales in 2021-2022. Since inception, Scratch-Off games have generated more than $17.06 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

