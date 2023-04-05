FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County woman hit the jackpot when she won $1 million from a scratch-off ticket.

Litoria Ellis, 25, of Oakland Park, claimed a $1 million top prize from the FLORIDA 50X THE CASH Holiday Edition Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,000.00.

Ellis purchased her winning ticket from Super Stop, located at 1801 Northeast 45th Street in Ft. Lauderdale.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Earlier this year, Super Stop sold two winning million dollar tickets in less than a month.

The $5 game launched in October 2022 and features more than $101 million in cash prizes, including four top prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.78.

According to the Florida Lottery, Scratch-Off games accounted for approximately 77 percent of ticket sales in 2021-2022. Since inception, Scratch-Off games have generated more than $17.06 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox