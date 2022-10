LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County is looking to hire poll workers for the Nov. 8 elections.

You must be a registered voter in Broward, fill out an application and attend a four-hour training session.

If you’re interested, call the Broward County Election Day Operations information line at 954-459-9911.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.