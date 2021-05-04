Broward County votes to build radio tower at West Lake Park in Hollywood

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The battle over building a radio tower to improve communications in Broward County has come to an end, as county commissioners voted to build it at West Lake Park in Hollywood.

After years of back and forth, lawmakers concluded that West Lake Park is the most effective location for emergency responders, who will use it to communicate.

“Well, I think we’ve reached a point where we explored every option possible,” said City of Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy. “There was no other choice but to site it at West Lake, and we’re all moving forward in the interest of public safety.”

County leaders voted unanimously to move the project along on Tuesday.

The radio tower in West Lake Park will be the 16th communications tower in Broward County. It is one of seven towers added after the shootings at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School overloaded the old system.

Experts have said throughout that a tower at the popular park would provide the best coverage.

However, those who live nearby have fought against the idea, but after exploring every other option, including a hotel in downtown Hollywood, the city conceded.

“I think everyone needs to realize that there is no other option but to facilitate the radio communications between fire and police,” Levy said.

It is unclear when construction on the tower will begin, but the county will pay for it.

