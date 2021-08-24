FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Transit buses are getting an upgrade, and it’s electric.

The new zero-emission buses are the first in South Florida.

They’re battery-operated, with two electric motors allowing the buses to travel over 300 miles before needing a recharge.

Only 12 have been ordered so far, but that’s only the beginning.

“Our intention is to go 100% electric with our fleet,” said Broward County Transit spokesperson Arethia Douglas. “Our plan is to do that by 2035, and so annually, we will be switching out our diesel buses to these 100% electric vehicles.”

The buses also feature a pedestrian alert system, security cameras and free Wi-Fi for passengers.

