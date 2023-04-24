BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Broward County officials have announced aerial spraying for mosquitoes over portions of Southwest Ranches, Davie, and Pembroke Pines. The decision came after heavy rains from the historic flooding in the area nearly two weeks ago.

Spraying was scheduled for early Monday morning but that was postponed. The county hopes to continue Thursday, weather permitting.

UPDATE Monday, April 24, 9:38AM: Spraying did not happen overnight as intended. Mosquito Control will reschedule. https://t.co/cTQkHTPS3H — Broward County Government (@BrowardCounty) April 24, 2023

The aerial spraying is expected to help reduce the population of mosquitoes, which are known to breed in standing water. This is part of the county’s efforts to control the mosquito population and prevent the spread of diseases.

Residents in the affected areas are urged to stay indoors during the spraying, especially those with breathing issues. The chemicals used in spraying can harm people with respiratory problems, such as asthma.

