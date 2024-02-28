(WSVN) - Teachers with Broward County Public Schools will be receiving a raise after the school board approved a new contract with the nion.

According to the contract, teachers on the “Grandfathered” schedule, those hired before 2011, will get a salary increase of 3.65%.

Teachers on the “Pay for Performance” plan will get an increase between 3.42% and 4.52% depending on their evaluation.

The starting salary for new teachers will increase to just over $50,000 a year.

The new raises are in addition to stipends approved by voters in 2022.

Broward Schools Superintendent Peter Licata said this contract gives an 11% increase per teacher in total compensation.

“Thank you to the negotiation teams for their collaboration in reaching these agreements and the school board for their support,” said Licata.

“We can come to the understanding to agree to disagree. We agree there is a much needed raise, we tend to disagree on the amount, but in the end, we come to a compromise and it’s brought to all of our bargaining union members, which is 13,000 of them,” Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco said.

The school board voted 6 to 3 to approve the contract.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.