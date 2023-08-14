FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County teachers are back in the classroom preparing before students head back to school next Monday.

Nori Suarez is one teacher who’s prepared her board for the first day of school.

“It’s electric, the anticipation of the new human beings that I’m going to get to affect, to mold, to maybe change their life for the better and even the most minute way,” said Suarez.

Suarez teaches honors anatomy and physiology at Fort Lauderdale High School and has been teaching for 34 years. She feels thrilled to welcome students back to their “happy place.”

“How many jobs do you have that you get children in front of you that for 90 minutes have your undivided attention, that you get to work with and share things and grow,” she said. “I learn something new every day from them, so I feel that I’m very blessed.”

Dan Katz is a teacher who teaches a multitude of subjects

“Order in the court, we are ready for the first day of school,” said Katz, who teaches mock trials. “The feeling is incredible, we’re all really excited about the students coming back. I think that the first day of school is always my favorite day, there’s so much hope, joy and just excitement to have the kids come back.”

Byron Montenegro cleaned his classroom before welcoming kids next week in Broward County on Aug. 21.

“My main concern is the kids when they enter through my doorway, they feel the warmth of my classroom, they feel welcomed,” said Montenegro.

Teachers at Virginia Shuman Young, a Montessori Magnet Elementary School in Fort Lauderdale, are also feeling excited about the new school term.

“Welcome back to school, I can’t wait to get the little ones back in here,” said Rosalind Cahodas, a teacher.

Another teacher is also looking forward to making an impact on her students.

“I get to shape our future leaders, you know, in my classroom could be our future president, our future police officer, our future teachers…” said Danibel Hiraldo. “So it’s really exciting that I get to start and lay those foundational skills.”

Even with the challenges that teachers face, such as the nationwide teacher shortage, which Florida ranks number five, Broward County’s new superintendent, the state’s book bans and restrictions from talking about sexuality and gender, the teachers that 7News spoke with said they plan to focus on what’s most important— the students.

“I think for right now we’re just focusing on doing what’s best for our students and we’re just focusing on coming in with a positive attitude and do what’s best for the kids and try to keep it a happy, warm, nurturing, loving place,” added Hiraldo.

“We try to concentrate on the greater good and making sure we’re doing the best by our kids,” said Suarez.

“Right now, we’re really focused on the kids coming back and some great activities for the kids,” said Katz. “Any of the other stuff, I kind of defer to downtown.”

