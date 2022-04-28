FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Holocaust survivors shared their stories with high school students.

Thursday, South Florida’s Holocaust Documentation and Education Center celebrated student awareness day in remembrance of the Holocaust.

The interactive bullying program aims to combat racism and hatred with a message of love and peace.

“Do not see that person as the other, see them as your brother, and so when you leave here today, you are a soldier: a soldier of peace,” said Howard Finkelstein, Broward County Public Defender.

Broward County students spent the day learning about the firsthand horrors of the Holocaust from about 40 survivors.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.