(WSVN) - South Florida students helped celebrate Valentine’s Day for veterans.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz delivered Valentine’s Day cards made out to veterans by children in the community.

She visited elementary schools in January to ask students to make cards with good wishes.

“That’s really nice, I appreciate the time and effort for a good cause. It’s for the ones that protect them and gives them the opportunity to do this,” said veteran Oswald Austin.

The cards were given to vets at an outpatient clinic in Sunrise and a nursing home in Pembroke Pines.

