BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — As the final weekend of summer break winds down, students in Broward County are preparing to return to school on Monday, where they will encounter several changes both in and out of the classroom.

One of the most significant changes this year is the introduction of metal detectors at all high schools in the district. Students will be required to pass through these detectors before entering their classrooms.

While most items with low metal density, such as iPhones and keys, won’t set off the alarm, other objects, like eyeglass cases, might.

Student representatives have reported that the metal detectors are largely welcomed by their peers as a necessary measure to enhance safety on campus.

“The majority of the feedback said that this will really make students feel more comfortable in their learning environments and also limit those distractions that we see because of weapons that are found on campuses,” said a student representative.

In addition to the metal detectors, some schools will implement a single point of entry, while others will have multiple entrances equipped with new security features. Administrators stress the importance of parents helping their children adjust to these new procedures to minimize delays during the first few weeks of school.

“We also need help from parents. Parents, I’m a parent, too. Sometimes, you’ve got to go through that backpack, just to make sure your kids are not bringing things to school that they should not have in their possession,” said Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn. “They need to be prepared to learn. Leave all the rest of the stuff home.”

Meanwhile, 1,200 school buses are ready to hit the road on Monday, tasked with completing over 700 routes. This year, the fleet includes 60 new electric buses, a significant upgrade in the district’s commitment to sustainability. Despite these advancements, officials are urging both students and parents to practice their routes to ensure a smooth start to the school year.

Inside the classroom, the district is expanding its popular programs in coding, science, and the culinary arts, reflecting its commitment to providing diverse educational opportunities. However, one policy remains firm: students of all ages must keep their cell phones turned off or on airplane mode during school hours.

As preparations wrap up, staff and administrators are eager to welcome the incoming class, having spent the week getting ready for students to report back to school.

