DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As the final weekend of summer break winds down, students in Broward County are preparing to return to school on Monday, where they will encounter several changes both in and out of the classroom.

One of the most significant changes this year is the introduction of metal detectors at all high schools in the district. Students will be required to pass through these detectors before entering their classrooms.

While most items with low metal density, such as iPhones and keys, won’t set off the alarm, other objects, like eyeglass cases, might.

Student representatives have reported that the metal detectors are largely welcomed by their peers as a necessary measure to enhance safety on campus.

“The majority of the feedback said that this will really make students feel more comfortable in their learning environments and also limit those distractions that we see because of weapons that are found on campuses,” said Landyn Spellberg, a board student advisor.

In addition to the metal detectors, some schools will implement a single point of entry, while others will have multiple entrances equipped with new security features. Administrators stress the importance of parents helping their children adjust to these new procedures to minimize delays during the first few weeks of school.

“We also need help from parents. Parents, I’m a parent, too. Sometimes, you’ve got to go through that backpack, just to make sure your kids are not bringing things to school that they should not have in their possession,” said Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn. “They need to be prepared to learn. Leave all the rest of the stuff home.”

Meanwhile, 1,200 school buses are ready to hit the road on Monday, tasked with completing over 700 routes. This year, the fleet includes 60 new electric buses, a significant upgrade in the district’s commitment to sustainability. Despite these advancements, officials are urging both students and parents to practice their routes to ensure a smooth start to the school year.

Inside the classroom, the district is expanding its popular programs in coding, science, and the culinary arts, reflecting its commitment to providing diverse educational opportunities.

One exciting program in elementary schools is learning how to fly drones. Students will learn how to design, build, code and fly them.

With the help of coaches and student competitions, more kids will be able to experience some high-flying action. The world of Esports will join elementary schools by using Minecraft to support STEM learning while the competitions foster team building and leadership skills.

“I can build and play some like survivor mode, where you like build but you have to try to survive and you have to survive like its real life, but like you get so many chances back,” said Kayla a student learning STEM through Minecraft.

Six middle schools will turn up the heat with new culinary programs. Students will learn about food safety and science, many in revamped and updated kitchens to provide students with top-of-the-line culinary experiences.

Culinary arts teacher Raphine Rachels says it’s important to teach these life skills at a young age.

“Students need to learn how to incorporate working together in teams, creating fantastic opportunities, and great meals,” said Rachels. “And able to gain those skills to help mom and dad at home, prepare a quick meal for their sister and brother if their parents aren’t able to, but also to have that basic life skill of how to survive,” said Rachels.

Deerfield Beach Middle School is one of the six schools that will offer the new culinary arts program.

“This is a great opportunity for our community, for our teachers, and more importantly it provides an experience for our students,” said Dr. Fulton with Deerfield Beach Middle School. “As we say at Deerfield, ‘There is no field like a Deerfield. You know! You know it.'”

Administrators say all of these new programs in coding, science and culinary arts will better prepare students for their futures. While also expanding their overall skill sets to handle everyday life.

However, one policy remains firm: students of all ages must keep their cell phones turned off or on airplane mode during school hours.

As preparations wrap up, staff and administrators are eager to welcome the incoming class, having spent the week getting ready for students to report back to school.

