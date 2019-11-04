Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony announces run for office in 2020

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony made a major announcement.

The appointed sheriff announced that he will be running for office, Monday.

Early into his announcement, he traded barbs with the county’s former sheriff Scott Israel.

“We need less talk and more action, and that’s why I’m putting forth my name to run as Broward County Sheriff,” said Tony.

Tony wants voters to make him the top cop in Broward County.

He is now one of the nine candidates in the running for the position.

“I understand the issues that impact Broward County,” said Tony. “Whether it be related to gun legislation, whether it be related to how our law enforcement officers treat minorities.”

After Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Israel for his handling in the Parkland shooting, he put Tony in charge as sheriff.

In addition to the Parkland shooting, Tony talked about the shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, and what he calls Israel’s disregard for internal policies and mediocre training requirements.

“It’s an election. It’s rhetoric. We will be comparing records. We will be comparing my 40 years in law enforcement with his five,” said Israel.

Tony has his own questions to answer too, though.

He was Republican before becoming sheriff. He then became a Democrat.

“There’s no guess or mystery about the political affiliations and what this community looks like and represents,” said Tony, “so I wasn’t going to come back here and not be reflective of not only what this agency should look like from a visual perception but also from what it stands for in terms of its expectations from these political parties.”

Israel also changed his party affiliation from Republican to Democrat. Israel said Tony needs to find a better explanation.

“It really doesn’t matter what I make of it. It’s what the Broward County Democrat makes of it,” said Israel. “I mean, it doesn’t sound believable, but we’ll see what the voters say. Very confident that the public will see through this charade. They’ll see through this sham.”

“It can’t be the defining moment for it,” said Tony. “It can’t be the only thing that’s important to this community in terms of — is that all we’re going to measure on?”

The primaries will be in August 2020.

