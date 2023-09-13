FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony has officially declared his intention to seek re-election in 2024.

Tony, who is currently serving as Broward County’s 17th sheriff and holds the distinction of being its first African-American sheriff, made the announcement Wednesday in a press release.

“I am deeply honored to serve the people of Broward County as their duly elected sheriff,” he said in the release. “Over the last five years, my administration has made unprecedented enhancements in the area of public safety.”

Tony’s law enforcement career began 18 years ago at the Coral Springs Police Department and was appointed to the sheriff’s office in 2019. In November 2020, he was elected after securing 63% of the vote.

“In my election campaign for 2020, promises were made, and those promises were kept. Yet, we still have so much more to do,” Tony said in the release.

Tony is currently in the process of completing his Ph.D. in criminal justice, specializing in organizational leadership, with an expected graduation date in 2024.

The election for Broward County Sheriff is scheduled for Nov. 5, 2024.

