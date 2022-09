(WSVN) - Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony is facing more controversy.

On Tuesday, Tony was added to the Brady List , which is a list kept by prosecutors of Broward law enforcement officials with potential credibility issues.

According to prosecutors, the reason is “Tony is the subject of findings by the Florida Commission of Ethics.”

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.