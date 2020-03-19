Broward County sets up field hospital to handle coronavirus patient overflow in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County is setting up a field hospital in Fort Lauderdale to handle the overflow of coronavirus patients.

7News cameras captured several trucks driving into the parking lot on Commercial Boulevard, near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, Thursday morning with supplies to help crews set up tents on the site.

The field hospital near the airport is just one of three field hospital sites throughout the State of Florida.

The facility is expected to have 250 beds.

It is unknown when the setup will be completed and when patients suffering from the coronavirus who haven’t been accepted by local hospitals will be taken in.

