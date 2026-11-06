FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Broward County schools installed new solar panels, with help from Florida Power & Light.

Students will get to learn about renewable energy, while also helping their schools save money.

“So, this is a great opportunity for students, staff and community. Alternative resources, when it comes to renewable energy, it actually equates to a cost savings,” said Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn. “So, we have to be more innovating in the future. Times have changed, society has changed, and we have to evolve and adapt with it.”

The panels are expected to cut energy use by over 30% at McNicol Middle School in Hollywood and over 40% at Sheridan Technical High School in Fort Lauderdale.

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