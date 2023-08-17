BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — As Miami-Dade County Public School students start their first day of school, Broward County is getting ready to open its doors to students next week.

Broward County Public School, the sixth-largest district in the US, is set to welcome students back on Monday for the start of the new academic year.

This year marks the beginning of the school district being under a new superintendent, Dr. Peter Licata. He was sworn in on July 18 after the school board searched for months to fill the role.

Dr. Vickie Cartwright, who officially resigned on Jan. 24, has held the position of superintendent since summer 2021, but the school board members cited their dissatisfaction with her leadership and reprimanded her in October 2022.

On July 12, Dr. Licata shared his goals for the upcoming school year and stated he wants the best for the district’s students and their success.

As Broward County’s educational community readies itself for the opening day, Dr. Licata’s leadership and vision will play a pivotal role in shaping the year ahead. With a focus on innovation, inclusivity, and student success, Dr. Licata’s tenure holds promise for a bright future for Broward County students.

