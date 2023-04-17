FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County students returned to school Monday morning after a two-day closure due to last week’s historic flooding. The district closed all campuses after a state of emergency was issued by the county as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the community.

The district shared photos of some of the damage caused by the flooding at some of the schools in the hardest-hit areas. John Sullivan, the Chief Communications and Legislative Affairs Officer of Broward County Public Schools, said more than 12 schools were damaged and nine schools endured extensive damage.

As students returned to the classroom, the district reminded parents and students to exercise caution on the way to and from school, as some areas may still be affected by flooding.

“We think everyone should return to school safely,” said Sullivan. “We ask our community to be patient. There will be buses out and our staff trying to get to school so, it might take a little longer to get to school.”

Over the weekend, crews worked to clear debris and made necessary repairs to ensure that schools could reopen. According to Sullivan, the total damage to schools is around $8 million.

The district requested a waiver to not make up the two missed days but the state has not reached out yet.

