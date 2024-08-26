(WSVN) - Broward County Schools Wireless Communication Devices Policy went into effect today, prohibiting the use of devices during the school day.

All wireless communication devices including cell phones, laptops, smartwatches, headphones, tablets, airpods, and other forms of two-way communication devices must be powered off or on airplane mode from the first bell of the day until dismissal time, this includes passing periods and lunchtime.

During ‘instructional time’ students are only allowed to use their devices after receiving authorization from their teacher or other staff members.

The School Broward of County voted to limit students access to their devices in an effort to create a distraction free environment.

For the first two weeks of the school year students were given a ‘grace period’ as they adjusted to the new protocols.

The policy will now be strictly enforced and disciplinary consequences will be implemented.

Disciplinary actions varies by grade level and occurrence. For more information or FAQ, click here.

