FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County schools swamped by the record flooding are set to re-open on Monday, but some schools may only be partially reopened depending on the damage.

Walker Elementary in Fort Lauderdale suffered some damage, with water inside the school.

The torrential downpours also caused significant roof damage.

Officials said most schools were affected.

“It’s mainly damage as it relates to water intrusion in some classrooms,” said Valerie Wanza, Ph.D, Broward Schools Associate Superintendent, “the administrative areas of some schools, the front offices, the hallways, and it’s generally on the first floor, and obviously because of the rain, we do have in some areas downed ceiling tiles and things of that nature.”

Wanza said there’s $2 million worth of damage to schools from the preliminary assessment, with that number expected to grow.

There are still about 30 schools that can’t be assessed due to road closures and flooding.

