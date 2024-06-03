BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — As the last week of school begins, Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) are implementing new safety measures on campus.

Starting Monday, June 3, through Monday, June 10, students are prohibited from bringing backpacks or bags to school.

The district announced the policy change to prioritize the safety of students and staff during the final days of the school year.

The BCPS school district sent out a release last week stating, in part, “We are prioritizing the safety of our students and staff by implementing additional safety measures during the final days of school. Lunches may be brought in a small lunch box. A small pouch may be allowed for personal hygiene items.”

These measures aim to ensure a secure environment as the academic year concludes.

