(WSVN) - Students in Broward County will have to make up the days lost because of the recent hurricanes.

Hurricane Helene’ and Hurricane Milton prompted school officials to cancel three days of classes.

The Broward County school board is required to make up the time since the state decided against waiving those days.

The school board is slated to review the calendar at a meeting scheduled for Oct. 22.

Options include extending the fall semester or shortening Thanksgiving and winter break.

Reports said Miami-Dade County has enough time on its school calendar for missed days and none will need to be made up.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.