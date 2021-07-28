FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - With classes starting in two weeks and COVID-19 cases rising, the Broward County School Board has voted to require students and teachers to resume wearing masks indoors.

The district faced a big decision Wednesday on whether or not to require masks when the new school year starts.

With COVID cases, the CDC recommended on Tuesday that masks be worn in school.

“Children should return to full-time, in-person learning in the fall with proper prevention strategies in place,” said CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

School board members seemed to be leaning in that direction.

“I understand how annoying a mask can be, especially to a child, but I also have had family members who have had COVID, and it’s not just the flu,” said Patty Good.

“There is no possible way you can bring 26 students and a teacher, 27 individuals into a small environment and have masks be optional,” said Dr. Rosalind Osgood.

Before their discussion Wednesday, the board heard from parents, the only ones who signed up to speak against masks.

One mother even held her child up to the microphone.

“I don’t want to wear [a mask] because I can’t breathe; it’s hard to participate; and it gives me a headache,” said the child.

Officials are also deciding on masks for Miami-Dade Public Schools as well, and a decision should come soon.

“We do not want to rush into a decision, that no matter which side you opine on, will be criticized,” said Miami-Dade County School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. “We want to do the right thing for the right reason based on truth, on evidence, science and ultimately the best interest of our children and our students.”

