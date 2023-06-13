FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Clear bags and backpacks were going to be mandatory at all Broward public schools. But now, officials decided to change course.

Broward County’s clear backpack initiative will no longer move forward or be enforced in the fall.

In a 5-4 vote at Tuesday’s school board meeting, the board voted to stop the rule making process, which was mandatory in order to make the clear backpacks policy.

“As someone who has lost someone in a school shooting, I will say, 100%, it wasn’t about clear backpacks, it was about staff following the rules,” Debra A. Hixon said. “We have policies, we have procedures in place, they were not followed that day, and that’s why there are 17 people not walking the Earth today. The clear backpack would not have changed that day for us.”

This comes after a contentious townhall that took place Monday night in Plantation. More than 150 parents and students came to the meeting to voice their concerns for the clear backpacks.

Many at the meeting said it was an invasion of privacy and that there was no proof the clear backpacks would make schools safer.

“People who came last night as a representative of our population, there is no evidence, there’s absolutely no evidence that suggests that clear backpacks keep kids safe,” Dr. Jeff Holness said.

A few school board members held their ground, but in the end, lost.

“I don’t care if its one life, one incident I can save, I will do it, I will do it,” Torey Alston said. “And now, I’m in a situation, we’re looking at clear backpacks, do I love clear backpacks? No. They break apart, but if it’s one incident I can save, I’m all about it.”

Many students and parents were upset that the school board made the backpack initiative behind close doors with security personnel back in May.

They are hoping in the future that the board moves with more transparency.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.