FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Tuesday morning marked the end of the road for the current Broward County Public Schools’ superintendent, Dr. Vickie Cartwright, after she attended her final school board meeting.

After a tumultuous and short tenure as superintendent, Cartwright and the board agreed to a deal in which she would resign.

The only hiccup during the meeting was that the board wanted to send Cartwright away with less money. They took away roughly $90,000 that she was set to make as part of their separation agreement in consulting fees.

“$366,000 is too much,” said Dr. Allen Zeman.

Her final deal to leave the Broward County School Board was roughly $268,000.

“I’m writing to inform you of my resignation as superintendent of Broward County Public Schools effective immediately Feb. 7, 2023,” Cartwright said. “It has been an honor to serve students, families, teachers, administrators, staff and the community of Broward County.”

The move comes after months of uncertainty and an attempt by school board members appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to have her fired.

The board on Tuesday voted to have Dr. Earlene Smiley, 71, as interim superintendent as soon as a contract can be drawn up.

In the meantime, the school board appointed associate superintendent Dr. Valerie Wanza, as the task-assigned superintendent.

“Regardless of the time frame that I do sit in this seat, a runway would be securely cemented for whoever comes behind me,” Wanza said.

The board also approved raises of up to 5% for every teacher in the district.

Those raises go into effect in March.

With the raise increase, teachers will also receive a $1,000 bonus.

