FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board has voted 5-4 to terminate Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright.

Monday night’s vote took place at the end of a lenghty meeting held before the newly elected board was set to take over later in November.

The vote took place despite a prior decision by the board on Oct. 25 to give Cartwright 90 days to provide a plan in order to reevaluate her performance.

7News has learned this item was not in the agenda for Monday’s meeting.

