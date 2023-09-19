FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board has voted to increase the pay for several employees within the school system.

On Tuesday, the board agreed to give employees in the district more money, which includes new hires. Cafeteria workers and bus drivers will now receive signing bonuses.

“So the ayes have it on items one, two, three, four, five and six,” said Broward County School Board member Lori Alhadeff.

Paychecks for teachers to bus drivers will immediately be bigger after a voter referendum that passed back in 2022.

“This helps retain our staff and our employees to make sure that they know we respect them,” said Broward County Superintendent Peter Licata.

The breakdown for how the money will be distributed for staff members includes the following: bus drivers, clerical staff, facilities staff, food service staff and skilled workers will all receive an additional 5.5%.

Only one school board member, District Six’s Brenda Fam, voted to exclude these employees from receiving referendum money.

“These people, as much as they need money, are not entitled under this specific referendum,” Fam said.

But other board members said the money is for all those in the district.

“We were very, very clear for the public to be able to understand what they voted,” Nora Rupert said.

District leaders said it takes more than just teachers to run a district of this size.

“If it wasn’t for us, things wouldn’t happen folks,” said Jim Silvernale with the Federation of Public Employees. “It wouldn’t happen. Your kid wouldn’t get to school.”

The referendum includes money for teachers too; an average of $10,600. New teachers will receive $500 and teachers who have been employed for 15 years or more will receive $12,000.

“This says we’re willing to put our money where are mouth is,” Licata said. “We want the best staff because our children and communities deserve it.

Teachers will also receive more money as salary increases are currently being negotiated.

