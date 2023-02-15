FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board held a meeting to vote for an interim superintendent.

On Wednesday, members voted unanimously to approve the contract for Earlean Smiley.

She negotiated a package with chairwoman Lori Alhadeff on Monday morning.

The new interim superintendent will serve immediately at an annual salary of $300,000 until a permanent superintendent is selected and hired.

Smiley replaced Vickie Cartwright who was fired in January.

