FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - On Tuesday, Superintendent Vickie Cartwright could be fired under a proposal by new school board members.

After a scathing grand jury report in 2022, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed five new republican board members who all voted to fire Cartwright.

In November, a new crew of board members voted to rescind that decision which led to the meeting that will decide the future of the superintendent.

Cartwright will have to present a list of accomplishments on issues she agreed to tackle like declining enrollment and mediocre student achievement.

