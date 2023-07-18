FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board (BCSB), the sixth-largest district in the country, swore in Dr. Peter Licata as their new superintendent, Tuesday morning.

Dr. Licata took over as head of the district after Dr. Vicki Cartwright’s resignation earlier in the year.

Licata, the third superintendent in three years, said one of his biggest goals is to make sure the district becomes an “A” district again.

Throughout the years, the BCSB has seen its share of controversy and instability.

“Everyone on that board wants the best for children,” said Licata. “My success over the years has been focused on children — make sure there. When you run into a problem, put them in between that and say what’s best for them and answer that way. When you can do that, it’s hard for people to poke holes in that.”

Now Licata has to juggle a politically diverse board as he focuses on students, teacher recruitment and convincing families to stay with the district amid an expanding school choice voucher in the state.

“If we’re the best, people are going to want to be with us and that’s the only way I can see it,” he said. “Focusing on being the best opportunity and the best choice for everyone and that will help.”

Many hoped Licata brings stability to the school board as he signed a three-year deal with the district.

