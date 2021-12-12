FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board is set to vote on settlements stemming from the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Board members are scheduled to meet on Tuesday to discuss the matter.

The families of the 17 students and staff who were murdered on Feb. 14, 2018, will receive over $1 million each from the Broward School District. The 34 students who were injured will receive anywhere from $22,000 to roughly $777,000.

The gunman, Nikolas Cruz, has pleaded guilty to murdering the 17 victims. He also pleaded guilty to 17 counts of attempted murder.

A jury will decide Cruz’s fate next year.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.