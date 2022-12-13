FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board once again will vote on whether Superintendent Vickie Cartwright gets to keep her job or not.

Last month the school board decided to fire her in a 5 to 4 vote.

Four of the outgoing members who voted for Cartwright’s removal were appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Tuesday’s vote will include three newly elected school board members.

