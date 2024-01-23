FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board is set to meet Tuesday morning with a crucial agenda that includes proposals for the upcoming school year.

Among the topics of conversation are an earlier start of the school year and the implementation of a district-wide uniform policy.

With a suggested start day of Aug. 12, the first semester would end before winter break, meaning students would not have to take exams after the break.

Supporters of the change in uniform policy say it could enhance school safety and contribute to a more positive atmosphere on campuses.

