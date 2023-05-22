FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board met Monday morning to narrow down their list of potential candidates for the open superintendent position.

Out of the 16 applicants who met the minimum qualifications, seven were selected to move forward.

Luis Solano was the candidate with the most votes, leading with nine, while Peter Licata came in second with seven votes, Valerie Wanza with six, and Jason Nault with five. The other candidates, Sito Narcisse, Wanda Paul, and Rita Raichoudhuri, all got four votes.

These selected candidates will each submit a video to the board by Thursday and afterward, be reduced to three finalists possibly by next week, followed by an intensive interview process in June.

“I personally do feel that the new superintendent should be someone from the outside of the school district,” said Lori Alhadeff, Broward County School Board Chair. “I think it’s important for that person to come in, change the current culture here in Broward County Public Schools and bring in a new perspective, new ideas, and make it an A-school district.”

The finalist will replace interim superintendent Dr. Earlean Smiley, and become the permanent Superintendent leading the school district into the 2023-24 school year.

