FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board has appointed a new superintendent after a lengthy search process that spanned several months.

In a 7-2 vote on Thursday, Peter Licata, a native of South Florida and Broward County, and the current regional superintendent of schools in Palm Beach County, was appointed as the next superintendent of Broward County Public Schools.

Courtesy The School District of Palm Beach County

Licata, who emerged as one of three finalists for the position, expressed his dedication to the role during the final phase of the selection process.

“I have spent 29 years in Palm Beach County. If you are looking for someone who can transform Broward to the next level, that doesn’t negotiate the value system in any way, that every child walking through the door is considered important, that’s who I am,” said Licata. He also acknowledged the demanding nature of the job, stating, “It’s a 24/7 job, and it’s an honor to have that role.”

The county’s previous superintendent, Vickie Cartwright, agreed to step down from her position in January following a unanimous decision by the school board on a separation agreement.

Cartwright officially left the role in February.

