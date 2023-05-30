FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - In an important step toward the selection of a new superintendent, the Broward County School Board will convene to individually rank the seven semi-final candidates.

As part of the transparent and rigorous selection process, each board member will publicly share their respective lists of preferred candidates on Tuesday.

With the aim of narrowing down the pool of contenders, the board expects to identify the top three candidates by the conclusion of this ranking process.

These individuals will then proceed to the next stage of the selection process and face interviews scheduled for June.

