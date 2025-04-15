FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County School Board voted unanimously to approve a contract extension for School Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn.

The school board applauded after the unanimous vote to pass the decision to retain Hepburn as the district’s superintendent.

“First of all, I sincerely thank the board for your faith and trust in me,” Hepburn said after the vote. “I don’t take this responsibility lightly and I plan to make you proud through my continued work and leadership.”

Hepburn was hired last year after the district struggled to find a long-term solution for the role.

“It’s been a long time that I’ve worked in this district and I’ve seen a lot of superintendents come and go, I’ve seen a lot of boards come and go, and I’ve long hoped that we would have a superintendent of this quality in this district and we finally do,” Lisa Maxwell, Executive Director of the Broward Principal and Assistants Association, said.

The board members joined the community in praising Hepburn’s performance in the role.

“Since Dr. Hepburn came onboard, we can confidently say we do not have any Ds or Fs schools. We became an A-rated school district under his leadership,” board member Jeff Holness said.

His contract was previously set to expire in 2027, but has now been extended through June 2030.

Hepburn was thankful for the praise, but focused on moving ahead to continue work for the district.

“While I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together, I know there’s still much to do,” Hepburn said. “We have a lot of work ahead of us. We’ve done the initial parts of a lot of things that we wanted to do this year, but as everybody knows, when you want to see change, when you want to innovate, when you want to create better opportunities for our students, and in turn, create better opportunities for our entire county, it takes time.”

After the unanimous vote, the board also voted to rename three elementary schools and one middle school, Pines Middle School, as part of their “Redefining Schools Initiative,” which is an attempt to cut costs with the ongoing decline in student enrollment in the county.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.