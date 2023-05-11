(WSVN) - The search is back on in Broward for a school superintendent as the school board extends the application deadline for candidates.

Board members are unhappy with the applicants so far and have extended the period for others to apply.

Currently, Dr. Erlean Smiley is the interim superintendent.

Due to her current contract, she herself, is unable to apply for the job.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.